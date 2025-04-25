Cardinals Announce Difficult Decision Involving Ice-Cold Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen has struggled to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season and the team made a move in response on Friday.
St. Louis announced on Friday that it is optioning reliever Ryan Fernandez to the minors and calling up Riley O'Brien in his place.
"(Right-handed pitcher) Riley O'Brien has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "RHP Ryan Fernandez has been optioned to Memphis."
The move doesn't come as too big of a shock. Fernandez has appeared in 11 games so far this season and has an 11.42 ERA to go along with a 7-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 8 2/3 innings pitched. In the small sample size, Fernandez has been hit hard. He's allowed 15 base hits already this season and has 13 runs overall -- including 11 earned runs -- in the 8 2/3 innings pitched.
O'Brien is 30 years old and had an 11.25 ERA last year in eight big league appearances with the Cardinals. It was his first time at the big league level sinec 2022. Overall, O'Brien has appeared in 10 games in the majors since 2021 with the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners, and Cardinals.
The Cardinals' bullpen currently ranks 25th in baseball right now with a 5.11 ERA in 25 games. That's a significant drop from last season and is a big reason why the Cardinals are 10-15 overall this season. Hopefully, Fernandez can figure things out in the minors and work his way back.
