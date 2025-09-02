Cardinals Announce MiLB Promotion With Season Winding Down
The St. Louis Cardinals made yet another move down in the minors on Tuesday.
St. Louis took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to announce that 28-year-old right-handed pitcher Jack Ralston was being transferred from the Double-A Springfield Cardinals up to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. On top of this, the organization announced that right-handed pitcher Sean Harney was activated off of the minor league Injured List for Double-A.
Cardinals announce promotion down in the minors
"RHP Jack Ralston has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Sean Harney (AA) has been activated from the 7-day IL."
Ralston is 28 years old and was a seventh-round pick for the Cardinals back in 2019 out of th University of California, Los Angeles. He has made 162 overall appearances for the Cardinals down in the minors and has a 3.39 ERA to show for it. This season, he has a 3.78 ERA overall in 32 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. In Double-A, he has logged a 2.75 ERA. In Triple-A, he hasn't been as sharp with a 7.59 ERA so far this season.
Last year, Ralston pitched to a 2.73 ERA in 40 appearances for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.
Harney has appeared in 21 games so far for Springfield and has a 4.36 ERA and 30-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 innings pitched.
Recently, the Cardinals have made a handful of moves down in the minors, including six separate promotions on August 30th.
"C Carlos Linarez and INF Brody Moore have been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the club announced last week. "RHP Zac Plesac (AAA) has been reinstated from the Development List. C Chase Adkison and INF Jon Jon Gazdar have been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield. INF Christian Martin has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria. INF Trevor Haskins has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach. OF Luis Pino (A) has been activated from the 7-day IL."
With just a few weeks to go in the season, we're going to see a lot more action down in the minors.
More MLB: Insider Details Cardinals’ Offseason Free Agency Strategy