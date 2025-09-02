Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Announce MiLB Promotion With Season Winding Down

The Cardinals made another move down in the minors...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals made yet another move down in the minors on Tuesday.

St. Louis took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to announce that 28-year-old right-handed pitcher Jack Ralston was being transferred from the Double-A Springfield Cardinals up to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. On top of this, the organization announced that right-handed pitcher Sean Harney was activated off of the minor league Injured List for Double-A.

Cardinals announce promotion down in the minors

St. Louis Cardinals players hats
Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images / David Kohl-Imagn Images

"RHP Jack Ralston has been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Sean Harney (AA) has been activated from the 7-day IL."

Ralston is 28 years old and was a seventh-round pick for the Cardinals back in 2019 out of th University of California, Los Angeles. He has made 162 overall appearances for the Cardinals down in the minors and has a 3.39 ERA to show for it. This season, he has a 3.78 ERA overall in 32 appearances across Double-A and Triple-A. In Double-A, he has logged a 2.75 ERA. In Triple-A, he hasn't been as sharp with a 7.59 ERA so far this season.

Last year, Ralston pitched to a 2.73 ERA in 40 appearances for the Double-A Springfield Cardinals.

Harney has appeared in 21 games so far for Springfield and has a 4.36 ERA and 30-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 innings pitched.

Recently, the Cardinals have made a handful of moves down in the minors, including six separate promotions on August 30th.

"C Carlos Linarez and INF Brody Moore have been transferred from Springfield (AA) to Memphis (AAA)," the club announced last week. "RHP Zac Plesac (AAA) has been reinstated from the Development List. C Chase Adkison and INF Jon Jon Gazdar have been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield. INF Christian Martin has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria. INF Trevor Haskins has been transferred from the FCL to Palm Beach. OF Luis Pino (A) has been activated from the 7-day IL."

With just a few weeks to go in the season, we're going to see a lot more action down in the minors.

More MLB: Insider Details Cardinals’ Offseason Free Agency Strategy

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News