Cardinals Betrayed By Former All-Star Hurler After Surprise NL Central Rival Signing
The St. Louis Cardinals have passed on several reunion opportunities with former pitchers this winter as they prepare to provide more opportunities for youngsters in 2025.
After declining beloved right-handed pitchers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson's 2025 club options earlier this offseason, it became abundantly clear that the Cardinals weren't going to pursue rotation-bolstering opportunities.
Consequently, a former St. Louis left-handed pitcher has reportedly signed a deal with a top National League Central rival in a shocking move by the division foe.
"Free-agent pitcher Jose Quintana and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," FanSided's Robert Murray first reported Monday afternoon.
Quintana posted a 3-2 record with a 2.01 ERA, 48-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .238 batting average against and a 1.12 WHIP during the second half of the 2022 season for the Cardinals.
Since leaving St. Louis as a free agent following the club's disappointing NL Wild Card Series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies -- the Cardinals' last playoff appearance -- Quintana has remained a consistent middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.
The All-Star hurler logged a 10-10 record with a 3.75 ERA, 135-to-63 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .237 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 170 1/3 innings pitched for the New York Mets in 2024.
Adding Quintana to the rotation will undoubtedly provide the Brewers with greater stability as they look to claim the NL Central throne for a third consecutive season.
The small-market Brewers don't typically spend much during free agency but Quintana, being a 36-year-old veteran, was available for a one-year deal and Milwaukee took full advantage of it.
