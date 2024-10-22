Cardinals' Chaim Bloom Takes Exciting First Step To Revive Broken Organization
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't given their fans much to be hopeful about over the last two seasons but it looks like time might heal the broken hearts.
Fortunately, the Cardinals have identified their most significant weakness -- an outdated and broken player development system. The first step in fixing a problem is identifying it, which St. Louis has finally done.
Bringing in former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to oversee player development throughout 2025 before supplanting John Mozeliak as Cardinals president of baseball operations is already paying dividends. The future baseball boss' first move has St. Louis moving in the right direction.
"The St. Louis Cardinals are hiring Cleveland Guardians’ director of player development Rob Cerfolio to oversee a major overhaul of the club’s minor-league system," The Athletic's Katie Woo first reported Tuesday morning. "Cerfolio joined the Guardians in 2015 after graduating from Yale University. The 32-year-old was named Cleveland’s director of player development ahead of the 2022 season after spending seven years in various roles in both player development and amateur scouting."
To say that hiring Cerfolio was a wise move would be an understatement. Under his leadership as director of player development for Cleveland, the Guardians have an impressive No. 4 ranked farm system with six players in the top 100 prospects list, according to MLB.com's most recent polling.
Cerfolio successfully helped convert one of the youngest farm systems in the league into a legitimate World Series contending team -- as seen in this year's epic postseason run by the Guardians, who fell three games short of winning the American League pennant.
The 32-year-old's title will be Cardinals assistant general manager, player development & performance. Cerfolio will be Bloom's right-hand man this upcoming season as they look to revitalize and modernize St. Louis' outdated farm system.
Although Cefrolio's hiring isn't an exciting blockbuster fans would love to read about, it's a significant step in the right direction with positive implications for the franchise's future. Hopefully, he can help the Cardinals return to being an organization that consistently pumps out homegrown stars from its farm system.
