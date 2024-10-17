Cardinals Called 'Obvious' Fit To Land Projected $121 Million Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a somewhat familiar spot right now.
St. Louis had a tough 2023 season and entered the offseason looking to improve the starting rotation, among other things. The Cardinals didn't have the 2024 season they hoped to have, and now they need to look for a way to bounce back.
It's unclear exactly what that will look like for St. Louis this year, though. The Cardinals are at a crossroads and are looking to go back to the drawing board with the organization as a whole. St. Louis is used to being perennial contenders so these last two seasons have been a shock for it.
The 2025 season may not be pretty either, with the club focusing on cutting payroll and improving the farm system. But, could the team make one big move if it helps the overall future outlook of the organization?
FanSided's Zach Pressnell put together a list of three players St. Louis should target this winter and suggested that the Cardinals reunite with veteran starting pitcher Jack Flaherty.
"Jack Flaherty might be the most obvious pitcher for the Cardinals to pursue this offseason," Pressnell said. "Flaherty spent his first six and a half seasons in the big leagues with St. Louis before the Cardinals dealt him to Baltimore halfway through 2023. Flaherty would then sign with the Detroit Tigers on a one-year deal before being dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers halfway through this season.
"Now, he's set to enter free agency again this offseason, whenever the Dodgers' season ends. When he gets there, the Cardinals need to prioritize bringing him back to where he began his career. Flaherty has been incredible this year, tossing a 3.17 ERA in 28 regular season starts split between two teams."
Flaherty is just 29 years old and is projected to get a six-year deal worth roughly $121 million. When the Cardinals return to contention, they are going to need an ace, and Flaherty could be that guy at a much cheaper cost than someone like Corbin Burnes. He spent the first six-plus seasons of his career in St. Louis and at least should be considered this winter, as Pressnell noted.
