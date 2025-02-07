Ex-Cardinals All-Star Predicted To Sign With Brewers As Willy Adames Replacement
Several former St. Louis Cardinals players have signed with new clubs this offseason as the 11-time World Series champions continue to endure a quiet winter.
For instance, former Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader inked a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Although St. Louis could've used his help, reuniting wouldn't have made sense, considering the club is committed to its youth movement.
Another former Cardinals veteran searching for his next landing spot has been linked to the National League Central-rival Milwaukee Brewers as they hope to find a solid Willy Adames replacement.
"This is the only remotely viable shortstop left on the free agent market (the next-best was Nick Ahmed, but he just signed a minor league deal with the (Texas) Rangers)," The Athletic's Chad Jennings wrote Friday morning after linking Paul DeJong to the Brewers. "Signing DeJong would let the Brewers keep Brice Turang and Joey Ortiz at second and third, where they’re excellent defenders. DeJong would also give the Brewers another right-handed bat (their regular lineup already has four lefties)."
DeJong batted .233 with 237 extra-base hits including 115 home runs, 338 RBIs and a .731 OPS throughout seven seasons with the Cardinals, during which he was nominated to the 2019 All-Star game.
After being selected by St. Louis in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, DeJong was replaced at the 2023 trade deadline by phenom Masyn Winn at shortstop. He was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Matt Svanson.
The Brewers weren't able to re-sign superstar shortstop Adames this winter -- he landed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants.
Although DeJong might not be as talented as Adames, he would be a logical replacement at shortstop for the small-market Brewers, who must approach free agency conservatively.
