Cardinals' Chaim Bloom May Model Rebuild After Two AL East Clubs, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen out of postseason contention and will instead focus their efforts on rebuilding in 2026 rather than getting back to where they once were. The team is 65-67, 17 games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. They are also 5 1/2 games behind the New York Mets for the third and final Wild Card spot.
They have watched some players step into larger roles this year, and that could help expedite the upcoming rebuild, but it's clear that the Cardinals are focusing on the future, as evidenced by the trade deadline deals to move rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton.
Chaim Bloom will take over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations after the 2025 season. Katie Woo of The Athletic recently provided a glimpse into the future and how Bloom may look to do things.
Cardinals New POBO Could Model Rebuild After Two AL East Teams
"One look at the modernization of the Tampa Bay Rays, or how the Boston Red Sox minor-league system has progressed, will allow fans to see what Bloom will emphasize when he takes over the organization. It’s why the Cardinals originally signed him as an advisor before the 2024 season; the organization knew it had fallen behind in player development and sought out one of the industry’s most innovative leaders to help," Woo wrote on Tuesday.
Bloom was one of the architects behind what is known as "The Rays Way." He helped them pioneer a strategy that allowed them to draft and develop their stars rather than go out and spend big money to sign them. He did the same with the Red Sox after they hired him to take over as Chief Baseball Officer in 2020.
Boston and Tampa Bay both have very strong farm systems and are now developing their stars rather than going out and signing them to massive contracts. That is what St. Louis is hoping Bloom will do during his tenure at the helm of baseball operations.
It will be a departure from how they have operated over the past several years under Mozeliak. But there is at least a framework for St. Louis to follow as they try to rebuild and bring back winning baseball at Busch Stadium.
It will be interesting to see how Bloom operates in the coming years.
More MLB: Willson Contreras Explains Controversial Cardinals-Pirates Ejection