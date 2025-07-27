Cardinals Complete Trade To Send Erick Fedde, Cash To Braves
According to FanSided's Robert Murray, the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a trade with the Atlanta Braves that will send pitcher Erick Fedde to Atlanta. Fedde was recently designated for assignment by the Cardinals, and he finds his new home in Atlanta. The Cardinals will receive a player to be named later or cash considerations in exchange for Fedde, per an announcement from the Braves.
Fedde was originally acquired by the Cardinals at the trade deadline last season in a three-team blockbuster with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cardinals notably sent utilityman Tommy Edman to the Dodgers in this deal. Edman would go on to win the National League Championship Series MVP award and a World Series championship in his first season with the Dodgers.
In his time with the Cardinals, Fedde had his fair share of ups and downs. At one point, he looked like a solid third or fourth starter on a competitive ball club. He ate innings for the Cardinals and pitched to a 4.69 ERA in 30 starts with St. Louis.
This trade comes after an injury to Braves pitcher Grant Holmes has left him on the 60-day injured list.
The Cardinals begin selling in a move that may kick off a fire sale this week. The Cardinals have a few other expiring players on their roster who could be moved this week including relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton.
