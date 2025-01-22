Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Could Attempt To Trade For Dodgers Veteran Hurler At Discounted Price

St. Louis could use the added depth

Nate Hagerty

Apr 28, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A hat and glove of an Los Angeles Dodgers player durng a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't signed any big-league free agents this winter as the front office commits to reducing payroll but perhaps a trade should be pursued.

The Cardinals have been trying to move superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado all offseason. Although the five-time Silver Slugger remains the top priority, other roster areas need to be addressed.

For instance, the bullpen could use some added depth before entering the 2025 season. Perhaps a deal with reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers could make sense.

"The Los Angeles Dodgers, who need to clear space on their 40-man roster for their new and pending additions, are shopping some of their surplus to teams, including veteran Ryan Brasier, who is owed $4.5 million this year," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Wednesday.

Brasier has logged a 10-8 record with a 3.85 ERA, 281-to-84 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .232 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP throughout his eight-year career, during which he played for the LA Angels, Boston Red Sox and Dodgers.

The 37-year-old has battled several injuries over the previous few seasons that have derailed his success. At times throughout his career, Brasier was a reliable reliever but his inability to stay healthy has significantly impacted his performance.

The two-time World Series champion posted a 1-0 record with a 3.54 ERA, 25-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .218 batting average against and a 0.96 WHIP in 28 innings pitched for the Dodgers in 2024.

If the Dodgers are desperate to move Brasier, perhaps the Cardinals could convince LA to eat a massive portion of the right-handed pitcher's $4.5 million salary this year.

Unless LA agrees to pay most of Brasier's salary for 2025, the Cardinals should have no business trading for an aging veteran on a downward trajectory.

