Cardinals Fan Favorite Linked To Pair Of Contenders In Possible Trade Deadline Move
The St. Louis Cardinals are having trouble finding trade partners to offload payroll commitments and they're running out of time.
With Opening Day nearly two months away, St. Louis hasn't traded any players from the big-league roster. The Cardinals have spent most of this offseason searching for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado's next landing spot to no avail.
It's possible the Cardinals will have to wait until this upcoming summer's trade deadline to move some talent. A pair of contenders have already been mentioned as potential suitors for a St. Louis fan favorite.
"If not the (Texas) Rangers, the Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks are among other contenders who could make sense as landing spots for (Ryan) Helsley," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Tuesday when making early predictions for this summer's trade deadline.
Although Helsley was placed on the trade block earlier this offseason, it appears the Cardinals won't trade him this winter. St. Louis is bound to shop him this summer, with the young flamethrower set to become a free agent for the first time in his career next year.
Some believe Helsley's market value could skyrocket to $100 million if he dominates in 2025. After winning Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year this past season and setting the Cardinals single-season saves record, the two-time All-Star is in a solid position to earn a massive contract.
It's tough to imagine the Cardinals spending nine figures on a reliever -- even if it's Helsley, their dominant closing pitcher.
Trading Helsley to the Orioles this summer could be wise for the Cardinals. Baltimore has one of the league's most robust farm systems, so St. Louis should be able to land a haul of top prospects in exchange for the fireballer.
