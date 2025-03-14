Cardinals Could Open Spot For 24-Year-Old With Trade In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals have some exciting talent on their way to the big leagues.
Spring Training is just a few weeks away from ending and we have gotten a good look at potentially the future of the Cardinals. Top offensive prospect JJ Wetherholt shined before being sent down to minor league camp. Top pitching prospect Quinn Matthews also was great in his lone appearance with the big league club while allowing zero runs across two innings pitched and striking out three batters.
Matthews specifically isn't far from the big leagues. He had a lot of buzz entering camp and if the club traded away veterans like it hoped to do this past offseason it wouldn't have been shocking if the young hurler made the big league club out of camp.
There are too many starters with the Cardinals now for that to be the case. While this is the case, ESPN's Jeff Passan talked about the state of each big league club and interestingly said that he thinks the Cardinals will make a trade this season at some point to open up a spot for Matthews.
"The best thing I heard all spring: Left-hander Quinn Mathews is one of the smartest players in baseball, a Stanford graduate who carved Single-A, High-A, and Double-A last year before losing command and stumbling at Triple-A," Passan said. "The excitement over Mathews has not relented at all in camp this year, and whether it's by trading Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde, Miles Mikolas, or Steven Matz, they're bound to find a rotation spot for him by season's end."
It sounds like the Cardinals love this guy. There hasn't been a lot of positivity around St. Louis, but Matthews is a guy to be excited about.
