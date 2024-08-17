Cardinals Could Pursue Blockbuster Deal With Cy Young Recipient This Offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals rotation received quite the upgrade last winter after Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak quickly landed three veteran hurlers.
After a strong start to the season, the Cardinals rotation has unfortunately fallen back to earth and presumed ace Sonny Gray hasn't looked like the reigning American League Cy Young runner-up he is for quite some time now.
Mozeliak has plenty to think about over these next few months as the offseason inches closer. Landing another front-end starter, who's likely to return in 2025, should be at the forefront of his mind.
"'When I’m out there, I’ve been able to compete,' (Max) Scherzer said," The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant wrote Friday. "'I can still pitch at a high level. I look at things like my slider, which I went into the season wanting to fix, and it’s been really good. I still see myself as able to compete and win.'”
Sources linked Scherzer to the Cardinals before this summer's trade deadline but the Texas Rangers decided not to sell and held onto the future Hall of Fame candidate.
Scherzer has logged a 216-112 record with a 3.16 ERA, 3405-to-754 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .220 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP throughout his decorated 17-season career.
The 40-year-old will become a free agent after this season ends, and at this point in his career, there's a good chance he'll pursue a deal with a genuine World Series contender. However, he might set aside his desire for another championship ring to pitch for his hometown team.
The three-time Cy Young recipient is a St. Louis native who pitched for Parkway Central High School in Chesterfield, Missouri. In fact, Scherzer was drafted by the Cardinals in the No. 43 round of the 2003 draft but didn't sign and elected to attend the University of Missouri to develop his skills before signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks three years later.
Landing Scherzer this winter could be a long shot for the Cardinals as big-market clubs will likely offer him a lot more than St. Louis typically likes to spend. Adding the two-time World Series champion to a rotation that already has Sonny Gray will significantly boost the Cardinals' chances of competing next season and should be considered this winter.
