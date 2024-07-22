Cardinals Linked To Future Hall Of Famer In Potential Blockbuster Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have put themselves in an excellent position to buy with a little over one week to go before the July 30 trade deadline.
The Cardinals' top priority will be to land another starting pitcher. With a slim and competitive market this summer, it could be challenging for St. Louis to find what it needs.
Recent rumors have linked the Cardinals to a highly decorated hurler in what could be a monumental trade that will surely bolster St. Louis' rotation.
Texas Rangers right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer was listed as a potential candidate to be traded to St. Louis before this summer's deadline, according to The Athletic's Tim Britton and Aaron Gleeman's list of the top 50 players who could be dealt.
Scherzer has logged a 215-111 record with a 3.16 ERA, 3391-to-752 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .220 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP throughout his illustrious 17-season career.
The three-time Cy Young winner was sidelined until late June this season as he recovered from offseason back surgery.
The 39-year-old has posted a 1-3 record with a 3.99 ERA, 24-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .248 batting average against and a 1.16 WHIP in 29 1/3 innings pitched for the Rangers since returning from the injured list in 2024.
If Texas -- who is 7 1/2 games behind from an American League Wild Card spot -- decides to sell and Scherzer waives his no-trade clause, then a deal could be possible.
Given that Scherzer will become a free agent in 2025 and is about to turn 40, it might be in the Rangers' best interest to see what they can get for him before it's too late.
St. Louis acquiring the two-time World Series Champion this summer would be unlikely but not impossible. If the Cardinals can muster up the right amount of prospect capital and perhaps a position player -- a deal might just work.
