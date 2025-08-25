Cardinals Could Trade From Assortment Of Left-Handed Bats This Offseason, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals are now just over a month away from major changes taking place. John Mozeliak is entering his final month as president of baseball operations and will soon give way to Chaim Bloom for 2026 and beyond. The team is out of contention and has fully committed to a rebuild rather than trying to contend, as evidenced by their decision to sell at the trade deadline.
Back on July 31, they sent rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton to contending teams and chose to focus on the future. But those weren't the only players the Cardinals received interest in. Other teams had interest in non-rental pieces. They have a lot of left-handed bats in the fold as the season nears its end.
Katie Woo of The Athletic recently discussed the Cardinals offseason plans and noted that Bloom could look to trade from the plethora of lefty bats.
Cardinals Could Trade Lefty Bats This Offseason
"St. Louis has far too many left-handed hitters, not enough starting pitching, an assortment of makeshift corner outfielders, a lack of right-handed power bats, and a deep run of catchers," Woo wrote on Monday.
"Rival teams were interested in many of the Cardinals’ left-handed bats at the trade deadline, John Mozeliak said. I would imagine the new front office looks at that area first when it comes time to evaluate next year’s roster. St. Louis will likely be active in the trading and free agency markets, but not any blockbusters. The moves will have to create better roster flexibility and help replenish the minor-league system — and of course, shed payroll."
Things will likely be different for St. Louis next year. They appear to be prepared to change things up as Bloom takes over for Mozeliak. They have too many left-handed bats, and not enough places to put them all.
Addressing the logjams created by Mozeliak will likely be at the top of Bloom's list. But it does appear that this coming offseason will be a little more interesting than last offseason, as the Cardinals didn't do much of anything leading up to 2025.
At the very least though, it appears that the Cardinals are set to rebuild and put contending on the backburner for a little bit. It will be interesting to see how Bloom attacks the offseason.
