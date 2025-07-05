Cardinals Deadline Pitch Involves $50 Million All-Star Slugger
The St. Louis Cardinals' strategy ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is going to be the biggest thing to follow over the next few weeks.
St. Louis has the talent to earn a playoff spot. The Cardinals entered play on Saturday with a 47-42 record, despite a four-game losing streak. They entered play just one game out of a National League Wild Card Spot. The Cardinals are right there.
Much has been made already about what the team could do. The thing that complicates the matter the most is the fact that it already has been announced that John Mozeliak will be out as president of baseball operations after the season with Chaim Bloom taking over. With a transition already in place, how much could Mozeliak even change? It's hard to imagine any massive moves because what if that impacts Bloom's long-term plan?
It's a complicated matter and one that isn't common to already have the succession plan in place as the team already does.
Adding pieces make sense because the Cardinals have proven they can compete with the best teams in the National League. Adding a big bat -- and specifically one for the outfield -- would help.
Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat shared a column addressing the deadline and had a very interesting suggestion: Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox.
"Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox is expected to be traded before the deadline and could perhaps be a fit in right field, though that would come at the expense of playing time for Walker, Alec Burleson and others," Jones said. "Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels would come with similar positional restrictions, but has had more recent success than Robert and plays primarily left field, which could shift Lars Nootbaar back to right.
"Robert is making $15 million this year with a club option covering the 2026 and 2027 seasons at $20 million per year. Ward is making just under $8 million this season with one more year of arbitration and team control to come before hitting the free agent market after 2026. The cost for both would be significant, in both dollars and talent. The Cardinals, though, are seemingly prepared to make additions – if they fit."
Right now, the Cardinals have a log jam with guys like Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson, and Jordan Walker. Maybe clearing it up plus another prospect or two could make something work. Robert is interesting because he has All-Star upside at just 27 years old, but his trade price tag shouldn't be massive because he has struggled this year.
He would fit with St. Louis because he signed a six-year, $50 million deal and has club options for the next two seasons at an affordable rate. He's someone who could be the centerpiece of a lineup at his best. Why not bet on the upside?
