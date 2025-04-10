Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Disney Movie-Like Dream Takes Intermission Following Latest Roster Move

The St. Louis hurler's big-league aspirations have paused

Nate Hagerty

May 8, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of the tarp on the field as storms move through the St. Louis region delaying a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
/ Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are recuperating Thursday after dropping a crucial series to the National League Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates this week.

Despite overpowering Pirates' phenom ace Paul Skenes during Tuesday's series-tying 5-3 victory over Pittsburgh, the red-hot Cardinals offense cooled off -- logging one run scored throughout a 13-inning battle against the Bucs, losing 2-1.

The Cardinals have a tough road ahead as they prepare to host the NL East foe Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium on Friday in what should be a thrilling three-game series. However, St. Louis will look to return to the win column without an aspiring big-league reliever.

"The (Cardinals) have optioned right-handed pitcher Chris Roycroft to Triple-A Memphis," MLB.com's John Denton reported Thursday morning. "A corresponding move has yet to be announced.
Roycroft is 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA. He took the loss in Pittsburgh on Wednesday after walking two batters and surrendering the go-ahead run in the 13th inning."

After achieving his dream of being on the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, a scenario Denton labeled a "feel-good, tear-jerking Disney movie come to life", Roycroft's start to 2025 wasn't so magical.

Roycroft logged a 0-2 record with a 7.94 ERA, four-to-six strikeout-to-walk ratio, .286 batting average against and a 2.12 WHIP in 5 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals before Thursday's demotion.

Some hoped that the 27-year-old would replace 2024 NL holds leader Andrew Kittredge in the back of the Cardinals bullpen after St. Louis moved on from the one-time All-Star over the offseason.

Unfortunately, it seems that Roycroft needs to sharpen his skills with Triple-A Memphis before potentially blossoming into a high-leverage hurler in the Cardinals' relief core.

