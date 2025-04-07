Cardinals Offense Among MLB's Best While Pitching Staff Falls Far Behind Curve
The St. Louis Cardinals have played well in 2025 despite many expecting the rebuilding franchise to endure another down year after the front office failed to act over the offseason.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak signed one free agent over the winter -- right-handed pitcher Phil Maton -- but neglected to help the club reset by trading several remaining veterans, such as flamethrower Ryan Helsley and superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado.
Despite Mozeliak's lack of action over the offseason, the Cardinals' lineup has performed well this year and is among some of the league's top offenses. If St. Louis' pitching staff can turn things around, the 11-time World Series champions could be competitive.
The Cardinals' offense ranks first in overall batting average (.301), second in OPS (.862), third in hits (100), fourth in runs scored (62) and fifth in home runs (14). However, St. Louis' rotation ranks 28th with an embarrassing 6.44 ERA and the bullpen ranks 24th with a 5.54 ERA.
After beginning their 2025 campaign with a series sweep over the Minnesota Twins, the Cardinals have leveled out to a mediocre 4-5 record -- being swept by the Boston Red Sox in three consecutive games over the weekend has derailed St. Louis' strong start to the season.
Veteran RHPs Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas have failed to be the leaders they need to be if the Cardinals are to emerge as surprise playoff contenders this year.
Even 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Helsley holds a concerning 4.50 ERA with an eight-to-four strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 1.75 WHIP in four innings pitched this season for the Cardinals.
Luckily, youngsters such as Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Iván Herrera, Jordan Walker and five-time Silver Slugger Arenado have been prolific at the plate in 2025 -- keeping St. Louis' hopes of competing for the NL Central title this season alive.
Last year, the Cardinals' lackluster offense was the team's Achilles' Heel but so far this season, the pitching staff is the club's primary concern. Things must change quickly if St. Louis hopes to avoid missing the playoffs another year.
