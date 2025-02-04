Cardinals Recently Engaged In Trade Discussions For Nolan Arenado With Red Sox
The St. Louis Cardinals offseason has been crippled by their inability to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado but that could soon change.
The Cardinals' top priority this winter is to find a trade partner willing to assume most of Arenado's contract, which has three years and $74 million remaining. After an unimpressive 2024 offensive campaign, the five-time Silver Slugger's trade value has taken a hit.
However, St. Louis is determined to move Arenado. It's possible a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox could soon take place.
"The Red Sox and Cardinals have had recent communication about Nolan Arenado, source says," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday. "If the trade talks move forward, they could have implications for Alex Bregman's market. Of note, Cardinals exec Chaim Bloom has close knowledge of Boston's prospects."
The Red Sox have been linked to the Cardinals several times this winter as a potential trade destination for Arenado. Unfortunately, with former Houston Astros 3B Bregman still being available, Nado is likely a backup plan for most clubs, including Boston.
Of the six teams Arenado is willing to waive his no-trade clause for, the Red Sox are one of them. Some have described Boston as the Cardinals' last chance to trade the 10-time Gold Glove defender
Hopefully, former Red Sox chief baseball officer Bloom can find a way to make a deal happen. With two months until Opening Day, there's enough time left to get it done but now's the time to get things moving.
