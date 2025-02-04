Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Recently Engaged In Trade Discussions For Nolan Arenado With Red Sox

St. Louis is determined to find a trade partner for Nado

Jul 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 22, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) enters the dugout to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals offseason has been crippled by their inability to trade superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado but that could soon change.

The Cardinals' top priority this winter is to find a trade partner willing to assume most of Arenado's contract, which has three years and $74 million remaining. After an unimpressive 2024 offensive campaign, the five-time Silver Slugger's trade value has taken a hit.

However, St. Louis is determined to move Arenado. It's possible a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox could soon take place.

"The Red Sox and Cardinals have had recent communication about Nolan Arenado, source says," MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Tuesday. "If the trade talks move forward, they could have implications for Alex Bregman's market. Of note, Cardinals exec Chaim Bloom has close knowledge of Boston's prospects."

The Red Sox have been linked to the Cardinals several times this winter as a potential trade destination for Arenado. Unfortunately, with former Houston Astros 3B Bregman still being available, Nado is likely a backup plan for most clubs, including Boston.

Of the six teams Arenado is willing to waive his no-trade clause for, the Red Sox are one of them. Some have described Boston as the Cardinals' last chance to trade the 10-time Gold Glove defender

Hopefully, former Red Sox chief baseball officer Bloom can find a way to make a deal happen. With two months until Opening Day, there's enough time left to get it done but now's the time to get things moving.

Published
