Cardinals Fan Favorite Linked To Red Sox In Stunner Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The St. Louis Cardinals front office is on a mission to reduce payroll this winter as the organization gears for a significant reset after years of poor management and leadership.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. focused on building the most competitive big-league roster while neglecting player development, which is the underlying culprit behind St. Louis' rebuilding journey.
Contracts must be eliminated to reduce payroll and a cherished Cardinals slugger on the books for the next few seasons has been linked to a blockbuster trade that would be devastating to St. Louis' fan base.
"Trade Proposal: Boston Red Sox get third baseman Nolan Arenado; St. Louis Cardinals get designated hitter Masataka Yoshida
," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Friday. "This would be a bad contract swap, albeit one in which the Cardinals would save $18.2 million. That would align with the franchise's current goals.
Plus, Chaim Bloom would get to acquire Yoshida all over again. If nothing else, he would make the Cardinals a tad younger and infuse more contact into their offense."
Arenado has been involved in trade talks since Mozeliak announced the franchise's plans to reduce payroll shortly after the 2024 season ended.
The five-time Silver Slugger has three years and roughly $74 million remaining on his contract, some of which his former team, the Colorado Rockies, must pay. Trading Arenado would significantly help the Cardinals with their rebuilding efforts, giving Mozeliak more flexibility to invest finances in the youth movement.
Yoshida was a highly anticipated Japanese star who joined the Red Sox in winter 2022. Since coming to Boston, the 31-year-old has batted .285 with 82 extra-base hits including 25 home runs, 128 RBIs and a .776 OPS across two seasons played in the big leagues.
Considering Arenado's trade value has declined due to his lackluster performance at the plate this season, landing an inspiring international star such as Yoshida in return would be a solid exchange for the Cardinals.
