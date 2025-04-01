Cardinals Fan Favorite Claims 'Something Scary' Is Coming Amid Slow Start To 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a solid start to their 2025 season after beginning with a 3-1 record heading into Tuesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.
After losing an extra-inning nail-biter to the Angels on Monday, the Cardinals look to rebound and stay atop the National League Central while the reigning division champion Milwaukee Brewers sit at the bottom with an embarrassing 0-4 record.
Hopefully, a floundering Cardinals fan favorite's bat will soon ignite after the young slugger has struggled offensively through the first four games of 2025. Fortunately, it doesn't sound as if the St. Louis homegrown star is worried.
"Masyn Winn, who after a rough spring is 0-for-14 with 7 strikeouts to start the year, says he's confident he'll turn a corner soon," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Monday night. "He/the coaching staff made some tweaks with his pelvis, which was causing him to swing up and miss pitches. Now he's focusing on hitting down on the ball."
Winn hopes to return to where he took off last year during his rookie campaign -- batting .267 with 52 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 57 RBIs and a .730 OPS in 150 games played for the Cardinals.
"'I'm liking the work we're putting in the cages... Hit a few balls hard tonight, obviously the two strikeouts sucked,'" Winn stated, as transcribed by Woo. "'But it's getting close. It's getting close to being something scary.'"
The 23-year-old batted .080 without recording an extra base hit or a home run, while logging just one RBI and a humiliating .225 OPS in 50 at-bats across 17 games played for the Cardinals during this year's spring training.
It's safe to say Winn needs to return to the basics after a troubling start to his 2025 season. The flamethrowing shortstop has looked great defensively but his offensive strategy hasn't worked.
Perhaps a few adjustments are all the phenom needs to return to being a reliable contact hitter in the Cardinals' lineup. Only time will tell.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Officially Announces Retirement, Ending 13-Year Career