Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Officially Announces Retirement, Ending 13-Year Career
A former St. Louis Cardinals fan favorite has finally decided to walk away from the game he loves after spending 13 memorable seasons pitching in the big leagues.
On Tuesday, a former Cardinals right-handed pitcher announced his retirement from baseball after failing to land his next major league contract this offseason.
"Lance Lynn announced his retirement on his wife’s podcast," New York Post's Jon Heyman first reported Tuesday morning. "Good luck Lance!"
Shortly before announcing his retirement on Tuesday, Lynn discussed how the Los Angeles Dodgers' outlandish spending habits have complicated the free-agent market and impacted his ability to land a new contract after the Cardinals declined to pick up his 2025 club option.
Despite holding his own in the back of the Cardinals' rotation last season, the franchise's direction didn't include retaining an aging veteran starting pitcher -- St. Louis is looking to get younger and rebuild, so re-signing Lynn for 2025 didn't make sense.
After logging a 143-99 record with a 3.74 ERA, 2015-to-704 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .243 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP in 2,006 1/3 innings pitched throughout his 13-year career, during which he played for the Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Chicago White Sox and Dodgers, Lynn is officially a retired man.
There were rumors that Lynn would transition to a role in the back of some club's bullpen this offseason but after multiple deals fell through, it appears the 2011 World Series champion is done searching.
The two-time All-Star will forever be remembered in St. Louis for his ferocity and relentless pitching approach. The Cardinals have one of the most passionate fan bases and Lynn encompassed what it meant to be a student and lover of the game.
As a former homegrown Cardinals hurler, it's fitting that Lynn spent his final season in St. Louis, where he was proud to log his impressive 2,000th career strikeout in 2024.
