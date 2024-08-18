Cardinals Fan Favorite Claims Team Remains Confident Despite Facing Uphill Battle
The St. Louis Cardinals pulled through Saturday night and secured a much-needed victory against the superstar-laden Los Angeles Dodgers.
With 39 games left this season, the Cardinals face an uphill battle as they claw their way back to playoff contention. As it stands, St. Louis is 10 games behind first place in the National League Central and four games back from an NL Wild Card spot.
Although the Cardinals have fallen behind in the standings recently, a St. Louis superstar isn't worried and still believes this club can turn things around.
"I know we (Cardinals) haven't lost our confidence," St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado stated in an interview with The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal after Saturday night's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.
Arenado's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday night against the Dodgers proved to be the nail in the coffin before flamethrower Ryan Helsey came in to close the game.
"I mean, we still believe we can. Obviously, Masyn (Winn), Burly (Alec Burleson), they did a great job. They kind of carried us on the offensive side -- Wilson (Contreras) too. Guys had some good at-bats but like I said, it starts with pitching. If you give us a chance to score runs and keep that team (Dodgers), who's really good, in the ballgame and we'll be alright.
It's obvious when watching the Cardinals play that this team has a lot of chemistry but sadly, they haven't been able to hold their footing all season. There was a stretch after manager Oli Marmol and bench coach Daniel Descalso's ejection against the Milwaukee Brewers where St. Louis was the best team in baseball, so a major turnaround is certainly within reach.
The Cardinals' remaining schedule is grueling and they'll need to play their best to earn a playoff spot. Hopefully, Saturday night's clutch performance is a sign that more wins will come.
More MLB: Cardinals Face Uphill Battle With Grueling Schedule That Will Determine Club's Fate