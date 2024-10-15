Cardinals Fan Favorite Has Chance To Make History With Latest Defensive Feat
Nearly every member of the St. Louis Cardinals roster struggled in 2024 and it's hard to imagine anyone from the club earning recognition for their performance.
Despite how poorly the Cardinals performed on offense this season, the defense held its own -- showcasing youngsters Masyn Winn and Michael Siani's incredible fielding skills.
A fan favorite who struggled tremendously at the plate this season is on the verge of adding another award to his illustrious career after posting another solid defensive campaign.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado has been selected as a finalist for this year's National League Gold Glove award at his position, according to Rawlings Baseball.
Arenado has logged 10 Gold Glove awards throughout his 12-year career -- tied with Philadelphia Phillies legend Mike Schmidt for second most All-Time among third basemen. He still has a way to go before surpassing Brooks Robinson, who holds the most at 16.
Last year was Arenado's first season in which he didn't win an NL Gold Glove award -- Ichiro Suzuki is the only other player to win 10 consecutive Gold Gloves to start his career.
The five-time Silver Slugger logged a .977 fielding percentage with just nine errors in 146 games played at third base for the Cardinals in 2024. Arenado ranked eighth in Major League Baseball for defensive runs saved and fifth in the NL -- trailing San Francisco Giants superstar Matt Champman, who logged 17.
Considering how impactful Chapman was at third base for the Giants, it wouldn't be surprising to see Arenado fall short of earning his No. 11 Gold Glove. Even though the six-time Platinum Glove defender struggled on offense in 2024 with the Cardinals, his defensive output is still among the best in the game.
More MLB: Re-Signing Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly Not Impossible, Here's How It Happens