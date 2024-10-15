Re-Signing Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly Not Impossible, Here's How It Happens
The St. Louis Cardinals are committed to reducing payroll this offseason, which could result in notable names being traded or passed over for re-signing.
For instance, ace Sonny Gray has a backloaded three-year, $75 million contract that could put the Cardinals in a financial hole for the next few years as they look to rebuild -- making him a viable trade candidate.
Another veteran star potentially on the chopping block from St. Louis' roster this winter might still have a chance to be re-signed despite the recent rumors and speculations saying otherwise.
"There is a strong argument for the Cardinals to bring back (Paul) Goldschmidt but it's going to take the market moving them back together and other considerations on his part," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold answered Monday during his chat with fans online when asked if St. Louis should re-sign Goldy for one more season.
Goldschmidt will hit the free agent market this offseason for the first time in his illustrious 14-year career. With the Cardinals looking to rebuild and give the younger talent core a chance to develop as big leaguers, having the five-time Silver Slugger on the roster could be problematic.
Not only would the Cardinals have to provide Goldschmidt with a considerable qualifying offer that'd cripple their payroll reduction efforts but the four-time Gold Glove defender is occupying a position that someone such as Luken Baker or Alec Burleson could play.
The five-time Silver Slugger is also coming off the worst season of his career at the plate. However, he ended 2024 positively -- batting .271 with 29 extra-base hits including nine home runs, 28 RBIs and a .799 OPS in 62 games played after the All-Star break.
Despite showing signs at the end of the season that there's still juice left in the tank, other teams may be reluctant to sign Goldschmidt after looking at his declining stats from the three previous seasons.
Signing a 37-year-old showing signs of regression might not be appealing for teams needing a first baseman this winter, forcing Goldschmidt to reconsider St. Louis' qualifying offer.
If Goldschmidt can't find an appealing offer from other teams this winter, he might stick it out with St. Louis, where he can continue to be a leader for the plethora of youngsters on the roster. It seems unlikely he'd re-sign with the Cardinals while they're rebuilding, given that he wants to win a World Series before he retires. However, it can't yet be ruled out.
