Cardinals Fan Favorite Heating Up With Season In Jeopardy; Will Final Push Be Enough?
The St. Louis Cardinals are down to the final 32 games of their season and struggling players must figure things out before it's too late.
St. Louis' offense ranks No. 24 with 532 runs scored and after possibly losing the lineup's best hitter for the rest of the season, other sluggers will have to step it up if the Cardinals want to have any chance of making the playoffs.
Luckily, a five-time Silver Slugger is heating up at just the right time and his resurgence at the plate should hopefully help lead St. Louis back to the postseason.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is riding on an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in 25 games straight. During the recent stretch, the veteran infielder clobbered a walk-off grand slam to secure a much-needed divisional series win against the National League Central Milwaukee Brewers.
Arenado is batting .318 with eight extra-base hits including three home runs, 15 RBIs and a .845 OPS in 22 games played for St. Louis throughout August.
The 33-year-old has endured arguably the worst season of his career at the plate but hopefully, Arenado's recent success is a sign that he has overcome the slump.
Not only has Arenado been atypical on offense this season but so has 2022 NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt, who could be playing for a new team in 2025.
With such little time left in the season to cut a five-game deficit in the NL Wild Card race, both Goldschmidt and Arenado need to be slugging but so far, only half of the dynamic duo is producing.
