Cardinals Might Be Out Of Options With Fan Favorite; Painful Decision Awaits
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't announced any offseason plans yet, while the club looks to return to the playoffs for the first time since Oct. 2022.
If the Cardinals finish this season on a high note and make the playoffs, perhaps Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will look to significantly upgrade the roster this winter.
Regardless, there's a difficult decision Mozeliak will need to make and the most apparent solution is one that won't sit well with Cardinals fans.
"Bringing back pending free agent Paul Goldschmidt shouldn’t be the answer," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Ben Frederickson wrote Friday when discussing the franchise's offseason agenda. "It should be as obvious as it is uncomfortable. There’s no need for the Cardinals to proclaim it publicly. The only real action they will need to take is no action at all. When this season is done, the Cardinals should sincerely thank Goldschmidt for his years of commitment and turn forward the first-base page."
Goldschmidt is a potential future Hall of Fame candidate but his regression over the last few seasons can't be ignored. If Mozeliak re-signs the five-time Silver Slugger, it'll be because of emotion rather than logic.
The soon-to-be 37-year-old would likely receive a generous contract because of his highly-acclaimed resume -- batting .288 with 813 extra-base hits including 359 home runs, 1171 RBIs and a .892 OPS across his 14-year career.
St. Louis doesn't need a declining Goldschmidt anymore. The Cardinals already have rising star Alec Burleson and recently promoted power-hitter Luken Baker to replace him at first base.
Saying goodbye to Goldschmidt this winter would be the most painful farewell endured by St. Louis fans since saying goodbye to Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright after he retired last season. Perhaps it's time for Goldy to do the same.
