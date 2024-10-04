Cardinals Fan Favorite Labeled 'Least Valuable Player' In NL After Troubling 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals will explore different ways to reduce payroll this winter as they seek to reset the franchise after years of neglecting player development.
Given the Cardinals still have several stars on the roster with lucrative contracts, multiple notable players could be on the trade block this winter. However, some could be too valuable to trade.
Speaking of value, a St. Louis fan favorite recently landed his name in a list of the least valuable players in the league after enduring the worst season of his career at the plate.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was listed as the No. 3 National League LVP, with Colorado Rockies' Kris Bryant at No. 1 and Washington Nationals Joey Gallo at No. 2, according to New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Goldschmidt batted .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS this season for the Cardinals.
Since being traded to St. Louis in 2018, the Cardinals have won four playoff games and haven't made it past the National League Championship Series, let alone record a win in the NLCS.
The five-time Silver Slugger, who signed a generous five-year, $130 million deal with the Cardinals in 2020, will become a free agent for the first time in his career this offseason and St. Louis has already decided to part ways with him.
Still, Goldschmidt is expected to land a handsome contract, validating Heyman's claim that Goldschmidt is one of the least valuable players in the NL. Who would want to spend an estimated $21.2 million annually on a player who will hit with a 98 OPS+?
