Giants Reportedly Could Be 'Intriguing Fit' For Cardinals $130 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals have put their World Series aspirations on hold for the moment as the organization strategizes how to fix the failing farm system.
Several notable players, such as Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado, came to St. Louis in hopes of winning it all, but sadly, the window for that to happen seems to be closed.
Another star who joined the Cardinals to bring a twelfth World Series title back to St. Louis will not be re-signed this winter and could land with a National League West foe.
"The (San Francisco) Giants need an everyday first baseman and someone who can provide support in the middle of the order alongside (Matt) Chapman," Bleacher Report's Joe Tansey wrote Thursday. "They could be an intriguing fit for (Paul) Goldschmidt as they try to push their way back up the National League West hierarchy."
The Arizona Diamondbacks traded Goldschmidt to the Cardinals in the 2018 offseason for catcher Carson Kelly, right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver and second baseman Andy Young.
After batting .278 with 336 extra-base hits including 153 home runs, 477 RBIs and a .843 OPS across six seasons with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt can only be credited with helping St. Louis win four playoff games.
Sadly, the Cardinals invested five years and $130 million in Goldschmidt only to have him walk away without a World Series ring.
The 2022 NL MVP could still have plenty left in the tank despite coming off the worst season of his career at the plate. It wouldn't be shocking to see Goldschmidt thrive with the Giants, as they're in a far better position to contend than the Cardinals.
