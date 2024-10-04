Cardinals' John Mozeliak Hints Notable Players Won't Be Dealt Despite Payroll Dilemma
The St. Louis Cardinals held a press conference Monday, which outlined the organization's direction for the future and big changes are coming.
Not only will Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak be replaced after next season but a few notable players could soon be on the trade block.
However, despite the trade rumors and speculations following Monday's announcements, the Cardinals don't seem to have any plans to deal star players this winter.
"'I’m not anticipating any big contracts going yet,' Mozeliak said in a scrum with local reporters after the Cardinals’ televised press conference Monday," as transcribed by The Athletic's Katie Woo on Friday.
Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. revealed the franchise's plan to reduce payroll this offseason at Monday's press conference. How St. Louis plans to achieve this hasn't been fully revealed but many believe players such as Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, Wilson Contreras and Ryan Helsley could be the first to go.
“'We need to get a little guidance on what our revenues are going to look like,'" Mozeliak continued. "'When you think about the trading market in general, that starts as we enter post-World Series. There are some players that I think still have some value here from a leadership standpoint and also from a competitive standpoint.'"
Although trading one of the names mentioned above would likely generate a solid top prospect package in return to help the Cardinals retool their farm system, it might be unwise to eliminate St. Louis' best sources of veteran leadership.
There's still more to be revealed regarding Mozeliak's comments but for now, it looks like Gray, Contreras, Arenado and Helsley could be safe.
