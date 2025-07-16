Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Fan Favorite Shines In First-Career All-Star Game Appearance

The St. Louis utility man did not disappoint Tuesday night

Nate Hagerty

Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 15, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; National League second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals don't have a star-laden team this season, except for one fan favorite who rose to the occasion Tuesday night at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

The only Cardinals player to earn a spot in this year's National League roster at the 2025 All-Star game in Atlanta was utility man Brendan Donovan.

Donovan, who's having the best season of his four-year career with St. Louis this season, continued his success by representing the birds on the bat well at this year's All-Star Game on Tuesday.

"On base for (Pete) Alonso’s homer was the Cardinals’ lone All-Star, Donovan," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote late Tuesday night after the NL defeated the American League 7-6 with an epic home run derby-like swing off. "He had an infield single immediately before Alonso’s homer opened up a five-run lead for the National League. Donovan played the final five innings of the game at second base, had a backhanded play for an important out, and went 2-for-3 with two singles."

The 28-year-old is batting .297 with 30 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 36 RBIs and a .797 OPS in 89 games played for the Cardinals in 2025.

The one-time Gold Glove defender has been involved in several trade rumors leading up to the July 31 deadline. Still, considering Donovan is viewed as an integral piece to the Cardinals' future, it would be shocking to see him moved this summer.

Hopefully, Donovan's success at Tuesday night's All-Star Game will be the first of many for the homegrown St. Louis fan favorite.

More MLB: Dodgers Could 'Fortify The Bullpen' In Blockbuster Trade With Cardinals

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News