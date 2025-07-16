Cardinals Fan Favorite Shines In First-Career All-Star Game Appearance
The St. Louis Cardinals don't have a star-laden team this season, except for one fan favorite who rose to the occasion Tuesday night at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
The only Cardinals player to earn a spot in this year's National League roster at the 2025 All-Star game in Atlanta was utility man Brendan Donovan.
Donovan, who's having the best season of his four-year career with St. Louis this season, continued his success by representing the birds on the bat well at this year's All-Star Game on Tuesday.
"On base for (Pete) Alonso’s homer was the Cardinals’ lone All-Star, Donovan," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote late Tuesday night after the NL defeated the American League 7-6 with an epic home run derby-like swing off. "He had an infield single immediately before Alonso’s homer opened up a five-run lead for the National League. Donovan played the final five innings of the game at second base, had a backhanded play for an important out, and went 2-for-3 with two singles."
The 28-year-old is batting .297 with 30 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 36 RBIs and a .797 OPS in 89 games played for the Cardinals in 2025.
The one-time Gold Glove defender has been involved in several trade rumors leading up to the July 31 deadline. Still, considering Donovan is viewed as an integral piece to the Cardinals' future, it would be shocking to see him moved this summer.
Hopefully, Donovan's success at Tuesday night's All-Star Game will be the first of many for the homegrown St. Louis fan favorite.
