Cardinals Fireballer Earns NL Reliever Of The Month For Second Time This Season
The St. Louis Cardinals are on a roll and are eyeing the National League Central crown as the club looks to take down the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
One of the most important elements of this season's recipe for success has been the bullpen -- which ranks No. 8 with a 3.53 ERA and leads the league with 34 saves.
The heart of the Cardinals' arsenal has been recognized for his dominant performances over a recent stretch as he continues to have one of the best seasons of his career.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley was named the National League Reliever of the Month for his dominant campaign throughout June, the organization announced Wednesday.
Helsley posted 12 saves with a 2.77 ERA, 21-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .136 batting average against and a 1.23 WHIP in 13 innings pitched for St. Louis in June this season.
The 29-year-old leads the league with 31 recorded saves -- all were made consecutively. The young flamethrower has looked dominant on the mound all season and is pitching at the top of his game.
This is the second time this season Helsley has been nominated for NL Reliever of the Month after being recognized for his stellar efforts in March/April where he posted a 1.69 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP in 16 innings pitched for St. Louis.
Rumors earlier in the season linked Helsley to several prominent competitors but those speculations have cooled down since the Cardinals started winning.
If St. Louis continues to look like buyers for the deadline, it's doubtful that Helsley will be dealt. He's a valuable asset that could help the Cardinals advance far into the postseason, and they're not going to want to trade him.
