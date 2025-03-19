Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Fireballer Linked To Pair Of NL Contenders In Possible Trade Deadline Sale

St. Louis could part ways with the flamethrower this summer

Nate Hagerty

Sep 22, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals planned on moving several veterans this offseason but after failing to do so, they must wait for this summer's trade deadline to offload some talent.

Cardinals fan favorites Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado were three of St. Louis' top trade chips heading into this offseason. Unfortunately, the beloved stars invoked their full no-trade clauses, making it nearly impossible for the franchise to deal them away.

Another Cardinals asset who could've been traded over the winter might not finish the 2025 season in St. Louis and is already being floated as an option for a pair of genuine National League contenders.

"A whole bunch of rental relievers will be traded at the deadline," CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote Wednesday when listing potential trade chips for this summer's deadline. "It happens every year. (Ryan) Helsley is the best of the bunch. Early possible landing spots: (Arizona) Diamondbacks and (Philadelphia) Phillies for Helsley."

Helsley logged a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against, a 1.10 WHIP and a league-leading, franchise record-setting 49 saves in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.

The 2024 Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year will become a free agent for the first time in his seven-year career after this season ends. If Helsley dominates similarly to his record-breaking campaign last year, he could be due for a $100 million payday.

With the Cardinals looking to shed payroll and rebuild before Chaim Bloom takes over as the club's baseball boss in 2026, it wouldn't be shocking to see Helsley traded this summer, especially if St. Louis isn't competitive in the NL Central.

