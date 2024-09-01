Cardinals Flamethrower Approaching All-Time Franchise Record; Will He Break It?
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't played as well as fans hoped since the pitching staff's restructuring this past winter but this season's shortcomings are mostly the offense's fault.
Without the bullpen's dominance this year, St. Louis would be in a much deeper hole than it is now. The Cardinals relief core is among the best in the league -- ranking No. 7 with a 3.70 ERA.
Not only is St. Louis' bullpen among the best but it also has one of the most elite relievers, who could soon break an all-time Cardinals franchise record.
Cardinals right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley currently leads the league with 42 saves and is only six closeouts away from tying St. Louis' all-time saves leader Trevor Rosenthal, who accomplished the feat in 2015.
Helsley has posted a 6-4 record with a 2.34 ERA, 64-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .220 batting average against and a 1.20 WHIP in 57 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The flamethrower has won reliever of the month twice in 2024 and was nearly dealt at this summer's trade deadline. Luckily, that didn't happen as Helsley looks to crown himself the Cardinals all-time saves leader by the club's final game on Sept. 29 against the San Francisco Giants.
The 30-year-old recorded his No. 42 save on the same date -- Aug. 31 -- as Rosenthal when he set the record in 2015. The fireballer nearly gave up the game but hung in to shut down the powerful Yankees lineup.
With 25 games left to play this season for St. Louis, Helsley should have plenty of opportunities to break the franchise record for saves but that all depends on whether or not the Cardinals continue to play in close games.
