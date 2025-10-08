Cardinals former All-Stars could cut ties with St. Louis after rough season
The St. Louis Cardinals likely won't make any major additions this offseason, but rumors indicate that they will be at least trying to make some trades.
Once the World Series ends, Chaim Bloom can get straight to work on the Cardinals' rebuild. In that case, St. Louis will likely be trading some high-priced veterans to contending teams.
According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, there are two in particular that stand out who were hesitant to accept trades last offseason but have changed their tone this year.
Veterans Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado Open To Trades
"All parties are open to this in a way they were not a year ago. I think the comments from the players [Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado] suggest that they will be open to trades, and the Cardinals are motivated to find them," Goold commented in his weekly Cardinals chat.
"It is difficult, not impossible, but increasingly difficult to see how they're both on the Cardinals' roster in spring training."
Gray, 35 was signed to a three-year, $75 million contract prior to the 2024 season. He now has one year remaining on that deal after going 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA in 32 starts this season.
Arenado had a career-worst season at the plate, hitting just .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and a poor .666 OPS. The Cardinals tried to trade the eight-time All-Star last winter, but to no avail.
This time around, the Cardinals will be more aggressive in trying to find deals for both of those players, who have stated that they are willing to waive their no-trade clauses for the right team.
Both players came to St. Louis with the expectations that the Cardinals were going to be a clear contender. However, that has not happened, as they have now missed the playoffs three straight years after going 78-84 in 2025.
A lot of change will be taking place this winter with Bloom at the helm for the first time, and it's safe to say that the Cardinals will likely not be a postseason contender in 2026.
It will be interesting to see where these players end up, but keep an eye on trade rumors throughout the offseason and look for the Cardinals to be much more aggressive in trying to offload some of their high-priced veterans.
