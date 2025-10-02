Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Free Agency Buzz Heats Up As Chaim Bloom Takes Over

The Cardinals have a lot of big decisions to make in the next few months...

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals were quite disappointing this season. Rather than committing to a rebuild or putting a contender on the field, the Cardinals found a way to sit in the middle, leaning toward a rebuild, but not committing to it.

Chaim Bloom has taken over as the president of baseball operations, and he's left to pick up the pieces of the team. Going forward, Bloom is going to have some big decisions to make, but Cardinals fans need to true him and his decision-making process over the next few weeks and months.

Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently suggested the Cardinals could take a shot on free agent pitcher Martin Perez in the offseason.

Matin Perez could make sense for the Cardinals in free agency

Sep 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Martin Perez (54) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

"Perez would bring a lot of veteran leadership to the Cardinals' clubhouse, and was also on the same 2023 Texas Rangers' World Series team that Heaney was on," Jacobs wrote. "Perez is far from an exciting brand of pitcher, but he gets the job done, and that's a major part of what the Cardinals will be wanting from a depth arm.

"It's just as much about what they may end up providing surplus-wise as also protecting their young players from being rushed. I do wonder too how much a veteran lefty in the mix could be helpful for Liberatore, Mathews, Doyle, or any other lefties that potentially make it up to St. Louis in 2026. Perez would be an interesting fit in St. Louis for a number of reasons."

The Cardinals have been rumored to be looking for potential Sonny Gray trades. If Gray waives his no-trade clause and the Cardinals move him, this will open up a spot in the rotation for a veteran swingman like Perez.

Perez could throw in the starting rotation while the top prospects are preparing in the minor leagues. But once players like Tink Hence, Quinn Mathews, and Liam Doyle are ready to stick in the big leagues, Perez could slide to the bullpen.

If he performs well, the lefty could be a trade chip at the deadline, in the same way Phil Maton was this season. If Perez struggles, he would be on a cheap enough contract that the Cardinals could cut ties with him without handicapping their payroll.

