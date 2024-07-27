Astros Reportedly 'Targeting Top Rentals'; Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Mentioned

Inside The Cardinals

Who is St. Louis going to trade for before Tuesday?

Jun 21, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) gives up a home run to Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals need another starting pitcher before the July 30 trade deadline if they hope to compete in this year's playoffs.

The Cardinals have only shown interest in options but things can change really quickly this time of year. Hopefully, the Cardinals will not delay and act quickly to make a deal.

A pair of St. Louis trade targets have reportedly drawn trade interest from an American League foe who's come out as a surprise deadline buyer.

"(Houston) Astros are targeting top rentals like (Yusei) Kikuchi and (Jack) Flaherty," New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Saturday.

Both Kikuchi and Flaherty are experienced hurlers with expiring contracts, making them great options for teams looking to bolster their rotation.

Flaherty is pitching in one of the best seasons of his career and fans would love to see a reunion with him. Unfortunately, the Astros aren't the only National League team interested in a deal for the former Cardinals hurler.

The 28-year-old has a high chance of being dealt but rumors haven't really linked the Cardinals and Flaherty together for a would-be reunion. Perhaps St. Louis isn't interested in reuniting with the former first-round draft pick.

Kikuchi has posted a 4-9 record with a 4.75 ERA, 130-to-30 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .272 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 115 2/3 innings pitched for Toronto in 2024.

Rumor has it that Kikuchi is going to be moved and the Cardinals would make sense as long as they can acquire him without giving up too much prospect capital.

It's exciting to hear about all the trade rumors but it's also nerve-wracking to see what the Cardinals will do. Hopefully, they can land Flaherty, Kikuchi, or any other available starter who'll improve the rotation.

