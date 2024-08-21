Cardinals Have Chance To Claim NL Central Rival Hurler With Solid Track Record
The St. Louis Cardinals season is going in the wrong direction but some might say it's still not too late for the club to turn things around and make a playoff push.
If the offense can get going, St. Louis would be in an excellent position to make a run for the postseason with the pitching staff holding its own -- especially the bullpen, which ranks No. 9 in the league with a 3.65 ERA.
Fixing the slumping lineup is the top priority for the Cardinals but perhaps the bullpen could be bolstered by claiming a 2022 World Series champion pitcher.
Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Héctor Neris was designated for assignment Tuesday amid enduring one of the worst seasons of his career.
Neris posted an 8-4 record with a 3.89 ERA, 46-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.52 WHIP in 44 innings pitched for the Cubs this season.
The 35-year-old has a respectable track record with the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and Cubs but this year was a step in the wrong direction for Neris.
The Dominican Republic native has logged a 41-40 record with a 3.29 ERA, 722-to-225 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .215 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP across his 11-season career.
A change-of-scenery could revamp Neris's career, making him a perfect bullpen depth option. However, with the way the Cardinals' season is going, it's probably not worth it for the club to claim him. Plus, St. Louis doesn't necessarily need his help, as the current relief core is strong enough.
