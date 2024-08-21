Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Have Chance To Claim NL Central Rival Hurler With Solid Track Record

Should St. Louis make a move for the reliever?

Nate Hagerty

Aug 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hector Neris (51) reacts after delivering a final out against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Hector Neris (51) reacts after delivering a final out against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals season is going in the wrong direction but some might say it's still not too late for the club to turn things around and make a playoff push.

If the offense can get going, St. Louis would be in an excellent position to make a run for the postseason with the pitching staff holding its own -- especially the bullpen, which ranks No. 9 in the league with a 3.65 ERA.

Fixing the slumping lineup is the top priority for the Cardinals but perhaps the bullpen could be bolstered by claiming a 2022 World Series champion pitcher.

Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Héctor Neris was designated for assignment Tuesday amid enduring one of the worst seasons of his career.

Neris posted an 8-4 record with a 3.89 ERA, 46-to-26 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.52 WHIP in 44 innings pitched for the Cubs this season.

The 35-year-old has a respectable track record with the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and Cubs but this year was a step in the wrong direction for Neris.

The Dominican Republic native has logged a 41-40 record with a 3.29 ERA, 722-to-225 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .215 batting average against and a 1.18 WHIP across his 11-season career.

A change-of-scenery could revamp Neris's career, making him a perfect bullpen depth option. However, with the way the Cardinals' season is going, it's probably not worth it for the club to claim him. Plus, St. Louis doesn't necessarily need his help, as the current relief core is strong enough.

More MLB: Cardinals Make History In Gut-Wrenching Defeat To NL Central Rival Brewers

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News