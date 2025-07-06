Cardinals Hint At Deadline Stance On Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz
The St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen has been a strength for the organization this season which has unsurprisingly led to some buzz about how the club's arms could help other teams.
Since before the 2025 season even began, the Cardinals were looked at as expected sellers. That isn't the case any longer. Although there could be changes in the coming weeks, barring some long losing streak, it doesn't sound like the Cardinals are waving any white flag.
In fact, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak seemingly hinted that Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton won't be moved, as shared by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"The trade deadline is always a seller’s market," Woo said. "Similar to last season, there aren’t many teams that qualify as true sellers. Might the Cardinals take advantage of this and shop some arms? When it comes to the back end of the bullpen, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz and Phil Maton are all on expiring deals. All have postseason experience, reliable track records and are pitching well this season — all traits contending teams tend to seek (and often are willing to overpay for). But if St. Louis is also in contention, there could be hesitancy to move any of the three.
"It would definitely be a concern,” Mozeliak said. “Right now, I don’t think we have intentions of doing that, but again, we’ll see where we’re at."
Despite changes coming this upcoming offseason, it sounds like as of right now, St. Louis isn't planning a firesale.
