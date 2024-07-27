Cardinals Homegrown Talent Mentioned As 'Change-Of-Scenery' Trade Candidate
The St. Louis Cardinals must decide who's expendable over these next few days as they look to capitalize on this year's trade deadline.
Certainly, there are a plethora of prospects to choose from throughout the farm system but what about the big leagues? Could the Cardinals deal away someone from the active roster?
Despite the Cardinals being buyers at this year's deadline, there could be a St. Louis slugger who's used as a pawn and traded to help the club land what it needs.
"(Dylan) Carlson is still just 25 years old and is a prime change-of-scenery candidate," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote on Friday when discussing who the Cardinals should trade at this year's deadline.
Carlson is batting .200 with five extra-base hits including zero home runs, 11 RBIs and a .519 OPS in 58 games played for St. Louis in 2024.
The former first-round draft pick was once considered part of the Cardinals' future but he has failed to live up to expectations over the last few seasons -- injuries have played a factor in his lack of production.
The switch hitter has batted .239 with 125 extra-base hits including 34 home runs, 161 RBIs and a .700 OPS across five seasons played for the Cardinals.
St. Louis' use of Carlson has been limited this season and it seems that the Cardinals have moved on from the former inspiring top prospect -- a trade involving him appears likely.
With two years left of team control, Carlson could be a valuable trade piece that might help St. Louis find what it's looking for over these next few days.
