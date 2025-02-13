Yankees Have 'Reappeared' In Trade Conversations For Cardinals $260M Superstar
The St. Louis Cardinals are experiencing one of the least productive offseasons in the franchise's rich history but it's not too late for the front office to make a move.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has upset fans in recent years with shortsighted trades and indecision, so this being his final offseason as head honcho comes as little-to-no surprise.
However, there's still plenty of time left for Mozeliak to make a franchise-altering move that should've been completed much earlier this winter -- better late than never.
"Momentum toward a trade continues to build, with the (Boston) Red Sox being the leaders for the services of (Nolan) Arenado, sources say," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Wednesday afternoon. "However, the (New York) Yankees have reappeared as potential trade partners in recent days, a source confirmed on Tuesday."
This isn't the first time the Yankees have re-entered the Arenado trade saga. Earlier Wednesday morning, St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold listed the Bronx Bombers as one of the five teams still interested in the $260 million superstar.
"New York’s involvement in potentially landing Arenado could come down to two factors:" Denton continued. "The Cardinals being willing to pay down a 'significant' portion of the $64 million remaining on Arenado’s contract, per a source; secondly, the Yankees would need to find a third team willing to take on the contract of pitcher Marcus Stroman, which was originally reported by MLB.com in mid-December."
The Yankees signed former Cardinals fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal this winter. Could his ol' pal Arenado soon join him in a blockbuster trade? For the sake of the franchise's future, let's hope so.
