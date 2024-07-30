Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Hurler Reportedly Will Be Traded Or Released After Seven Years With Club

St. Louis is moving on from the former high-leverage hurler

Nate Hagerty

Apr 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA: St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (left) celebrates with catcher Andrew Knizner (7) following a 7-3 victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park.
Apr 23, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (left) celebrates with catcher Andrew Knizner (7) following a 7-3 victory against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The St. Louis Cardinals are having a productive trade deadline after a slow start and they're in the driver's seat to continue to making moves.

St. Louis is in the hunt for another high-leverage hurler to add to the bullpen but hasn't found a suitable trade partner yet.

The Cardinals have plenty of trade chips to land what they want, however, they're having a difficult time parting with one of their assets, who could be released soon.

"The team (Cardinals) still intends to trade reliever Giovanny Gallegos, who was designated for assignment Sunday," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported on Tuesday when providing an update on St. Louis' trade deadline plans. "If they are unable to do so by the deadline, he will likely be released."

Gallegos posted a 2-1 record with a 6.53 ERA, 21-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .286 batting average against and a 1.65 WHIP in 20 2/3 innings pitched for St. Louis this season.

After having pitched terribly in 2024, the Cardinals thought it would be best to DFA him and try to get a return from Gallegos in a trade. So far, the trade rumors surrounding him have been quiet.

The 32-year-old used to be a high-leverage reliever for St. Louis -- a man the Cardinals could count on to get outs in tight situations late in the game.

Unfortunately, those days are gone for Gallegos -- at least with St. Louis. Hopefully, the Cardinals find a way to trade him before it's too late.

Nate Hagerty

