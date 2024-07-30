Cardinals Reportedly Could Trade Slugger To Nationals For High-Leverage Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals are nearing the end of this year's trade deadline but they still have some work left to do before it's all said and done.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak did an excellent job yesterday when he turned down the New York Yankees offer to land Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham from the Chicago White Sox in a separate deal. Now, the Cardinals just need a strong reliever and they'll be set.
A trade that would provide St. Louis with another veteran hurler in the bullpen is floating around as a possibility and a Cardinals former top prospect could be on the move.
"One name linked to outfielder Dylan Carlson if the (Cardinals) deal him today is (Washington Nationals) right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro, per a source," MLB.com's John Denton reported on Tuesday.
Floro has posted a 3-3 record with a 2.06 ERA, 40-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and a 1.05 WHIP in 52 1/3 innings pitched for the Nationals in 2024.
The 33-year-old won the World Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020 and has played for seven different teams, including the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins and Nationals.
The journeyman has logged a 29-25 record with a 3.24 ERA, 347-to-118 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .254 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP throughout his nine-season career.
Carlson is a perfect change-of-scenery candidate, as he's struggled mightily at the plate this season but still has two years left of team control with a lot of potential left in him. If it weren't for injuries, it's doubtful he would even be on the trade block.
It would hurt to give up a controllable young talent for Floro, who becomes a free agent this winter but it doesn't look like Carlson's turning things around with St. Louis anytime soon. The Cardinals might as well exchange the struggling outfielder for the Nationals reliever to increase their chances of contending this postseason.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly Set To Reunite With Former Outfielder To Bolster Lineup