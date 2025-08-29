Cardinals Insider Provides Key Injury Update On Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals have tumbled out of postseason contention. They are 66-69 heading into a three-game weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, 17 games out of first place in the National League Central and 6 1/2 games back of the New York Mets for the third and final Wild Card spot. Now, the goal for St. Louis is to rebuild and set themselves up for the future as opposed to trying to contend immediately.
They have been without a few key players for quite some time. On August 1, third baseman Nolan Arenado was placed on the injured list with a shoulder strain. He has since been rehabbing at the team's spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida.
John Denton of MLB.com provided an important update on the eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove third baseman, who appears to be making some key progress.
Cardinals Nolan Arenado Making Progress In Rehab
"Third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has been working in Jupiter, will return to St. Louis in the coming days to have his right shoulder examined by team doctors, manager Oli Marmol said. Then, a determination will be made about a rehab assignment and a possible MLB return," Denton posted on X.
Prior to going on the injured list, Arenado was hitting .235/.294/.366 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and a miserable .660 OPS. He also has an 85 OPS+.
The Cardinals acquired him from the Colorado Rockies back in 2021 hoping to build a contender, but failed to supplement him and Paul Goldschmidt with the proper pieces. Now, Arenado is in decline and far from the player he once was.
St. Louis tried to trade him in the offseason last year, but after he rejected a trade to the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox, chances of a deal were squashed. Now, St. Louis is stuck with his contract for the next two seasons.
But it will be interesting to see if he can return to action this year. His shoulder injury was clearly affecting him negatively and hurting his performance. He had missed several games in July before being placed on the IL.
Time is running out for him to return this year though, and it might be best for the Cardinals to just shut him down for the remainder of the season.
