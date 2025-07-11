Cardinals Insider Reveals Iván Herrera's 'Ideal Target Date' To Return From IL
The St. Louis Cardinals remain alive in the playoff race but their offense could use a much-needed boost with the July 31 trade deadline steadily approaching.
Cardinals catcher Iván Herrera has arguably been the team's most dominant hitter in 2025 but unfortunately, he's played in only 42 games due to injury.
Herrera's latest stint on the injured list dates back to June 20 after the young slugger tweaked his left hamstring. Luckily, it appears that his time on the IL is coming to an end.
"Offensive help is on the way, as Iván Herrera (Grade-2 hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported late Thursday night. "He went 1-for-3 with a single as the designated hitter, and is scheduled to play in at least three more rehab games. Because of the break in scheduling — Triple-A and Double-A affiliates hold their All-Star breaks at the same time Major League Baseball does — there is some consideration as to whether Herrera will need more live at-bats before re-joining the team."
Herrera has batted .320 with 16 extra-base hits including eight home runs, 36 RBIs and a .925 OPS in 42 games played for the Cardinals this season.
"When Herrera returns, his time behind the plate will be limited," Woo continued. "Herrera has already had two lower-half injuries this season, and the Cardinals want to preserve his health as they head into what could be a playoff push." Woo finished by saying that "St. Louis will happily take Herrera back as soon as possible. As the club looks for a more consistent offense, Herrera’s bat — he was hitting .320 with a .925 OPS before his injury — will be a welcome addition. The ideal target date would be for Herrera to kick off the second half on Friday, July 18, at the Arizona Diamondbacks."
The 25-year-old landed on the IL earlier this season with a left knee injury -- his absence in the Cardinals' lineup has been greatly felt.
With St. Louis hoping to keep playoff hopes alive and avoid selling at the trade deadline, hopefully Herrera will return for the club's first game post-All-Star break against the Diamondbacks.
