Cardinals Insider Suggests $80 Million Star's Return 'Doesn't Seem Likely'
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to embark on a rebuild journey that could take some time and be painful as fan favorites are dealt to clear room on the payroll.
It remains unknown who would be first on the list to be traded. However, ace Sonny Gray's backloaded $75 million contract likely puts him at high risk of being dealt.
Sadly, another one of St. Louis' best pitchers is being considered a likely trade chip despite having a career year in 2024 and cementing himself in the Cardinals' record books.
"(Ryan) Helsley’s remarkable season — one that saw him lead the majors with 49 saves — likely means he’ll see a significant raise in arbitration," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Tuesday. "With the Cardinals focusing on player development next year, it doesn’t seem likely they’ll pay Helsley for a season in which contending will be on the back burner."
As Helsley approaches his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent in 2026, he is projected to have a market value of roughly $80 million over a six-year deal, which equates to nearly $13 million annually, according to Spotrac.
The 30-year-old is one of the most elite closers in the game and if the Cardinals are looking to maximize on transactions this winter, Helsley would likely garner the most in return out of all St. Louis' possible trade pieces.
After logging a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against and a 1.10 WHIP in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this year, it'll be challenging to watch Helsley closing out games for another team next season.
Rebuilding a franchise from the ground up, which St. Louis seems prepared to do, will require trades that provide solid investments for the Cardinals' future and Helsley could give them that.
