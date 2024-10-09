Cardinals Surprisingly Mentioned As Possible Bidders For $97 Million Slugger
The St. Louis Cardinals will look to rebuild going forward but what does that entail for how the front office will approach the free agent market this winter?
After Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced the organization's plans to 'reset' and reduce payroll, fans are left wondering whether their beloved team will make any exciting acquisitions this offseason.
Although it remains a mystery who St. Louis could pursue this winter, one insider recently made a surprising suggestion that would be monumental for the Cardinals' offense, which struggled mightily in 2024.
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander was recently suggested as an option that the Cardinals 'should' consider pursuing this offseason, according to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer's article from Tuesday, in which he discussed the tough decisions every team will have to make this offseason.
Santander batted .235 with 71 extra-base hits including 44 home runs, 102 RBIs and a .814 OPS in 155 games played for the Orioles in 2024.
The 29-year-old has emerged as one of the league's best power-hitters over the last three seasons and will be a highly coveted free agent for the first time in his career this winter.
According to Spotrac, the All-Star outfielder is projected to have a market value of roughly $97 million over a five-year deal, which equates to nearly $19 million annually.
With the Cardinals committed to reducing payroll, it's difficult to gauge whether Santander's price tag is too expensive for St. Louis' free agency spending budget.
Perhaps the Cardinals could compare Santander's value to Goldschmidt's, a rough estimate of $21 million annually. With the 2022 National League MVP expected to leave St. Louis this winter, that could clear room for another star with a similar price to join the club.
