Cardinals’ Ivan Herrera’s MRI Results, Return Timeline Revealed
The St. Louis Cardinals got some bittersweet news on Friday.
After a lot of buzz, St. Louis called up infielder Thomas Saggese on Friday. He’s been red-hot in the minors and fans have been calling for his promotion. They got their wish on Friday, but at the expense of catcher/designated hitter Iván Herrera.
The club announced on Friday that they were calling up Thomas Saggese and placing Herrera on the 10-Day Injured List due to a left hamstring strain. Now, a big question remains. How long will that take him out for?
MLB.com's John Denton shared that an MRI revealed a Grade 2 strain for Herrera that will require him to miss anywhere between two to six weeks.
"Cardinals DH/catcher Iván Herrera said an MRI taken today in St. Louis showed a Grade 2 strain in his left hamstring," Denton said. "He said he has been told he will miss 'two to six weeks.' He was warned that if he continued to play on the strain that it could lead to a season-ending injury."
Herrera shared that the injury occurred during the team's recent doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox, as transcribed by The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"I tried to go for two bases and I felt a pull in my hamstring, a small spot," Herrera said. "I didn’t think it was bad. … I didn’t feel uncomfortable, but they did take me out of the game...I thought I could keep playing. I was hoping that I could play today. But (the team) said if I keep playing with it, I risk missing all year."
That's just unlucky for Herrera. Hopefully, he's able to return as fast as possible and help the Cardinals ahead of the trade deadline.
More MLB: Cardinals Phenom Likely To Join St. Louis For Cubs Series