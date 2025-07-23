Willson Contreras Speaks For Cardinals Clubhouse Regarding Trade Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals have seen an increase in trade interest from other clubs as their position in the playoff standings continues to deteriorate.
Following Erick Fedde's disastrous start against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, contributing to the Cardinals' 8-4 loss, St. Louis trails the first-place Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers in the National League by 8 1/2 games and 3 1/2 games out of an NL Wild Card spot.
The July 31 trade deadline is eight days away and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak must soon decide whether to buy, sell or do a bit of both. However, St. Louis fan favorite Willson Contreras and the rest of the clubhouse's focus remains elsewhere.
"As the July 31 trade deadline nears and the Cardinals find themselves fielding offers for players on expiring contracts for the second time in three years, the feeling in the clubhouse is different than the losing season of 2023 and curiosity of acquisition in 2024, several players said," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported late Tuesday night. "Willson Contreras said he’s shut the door completely to any trade deadline chatter. 'I’m not looking to the trade deadline,' he said late Monday night. 'I’m just focused on getting the team right — doing the small things. Whatever (Mozeliak) is going to do, he’s going to do. We’re not focusing on that. That’s super-noise. If he’s going to sell, he’s going to sell. If he’s going to acquire, he’s going to acquire.'"
Despite Contreras, who's signed through 2027 but has a $17.5 million club option in 2028, being a possible trade chip with the Cardinals rebuilding, he has shown zero interest in waiving his full no-trade clause -- desiring to help St. Louis chase its 12th World Series title.
"'The only thing we can control is what we do here inside,' Contreras continued, as transcribed by Goold. "'The way we go through our business — on and off the field — and then we play the game. Our mentality, our mindset right now is focusing in the clubhouse, is focusing here,' Contreras continued. 'Whatever is going to happen on the trade deadline is going to happen. Our mindset is to make adjustments day in and day out and play our best baseball so the good things happen.'"
The most obvious candidates to be moved on the Cardinals are impending free agents Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, Phil Maton and Erick Fedde. However, Miles Mikolas and Nolan Arenado could also be dealt if they waive their full no-trade clauses and can find a desirable team willing to make a deal for them.
Despite St. Louis' recent losing streak, Mozeliak might wait until the very last few days before the trade deadline to decide how he'll move forward with the organization. Until then, the Cardinals have eight games to play and must focus on getting back into the win column.
