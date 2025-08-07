Cardinals Land Ex-Red Sox; Complete Post-Trade Deadline Move
The St. Louis Cardinals have been more active since the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline than you likely would expect.
St. Louis hasn't been sitting around. The Cardinals are 3-3 on the field since the deadline to get its record to 58-58. The Cardinals took two of three games from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Right before that, the Cardinals went 1-2 against the San Diego Padres.
Although the trade deadline is behind us, the Cardinals have been busy, roster-wise. The Cardinals claimed left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano off waivers from the Miami Marlins. St. Louis also lost Luken Baker as he was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Cardinals continued making moves on Thursday and brought another veteran pitcher to town.
Cardinals continue post-trade deadline roster shuffle; claim veteran pitcher from Red Sox
The Red Sox designated veteran reliever Jorge Alcalá for assignment this week. MLB.com's John Denton reported that the Cardinals were awarded Alcala after placing a waiver claim.
"The Cardinals have been awarded the waiver claim of RHP Jorge Alcalá from the Red Sox, per the club. Alcalá is the second pitcher the club has claimed off waivers in the last four days," Denton said. "Jorge Alcalá, 30, was 0-2 with a 6.64 ERA and 46 K in 40.2 IP in 41 games with the (Minnesota Twins) and Red Sox in ‘25. He allowed 5 ER in 3.1 IP in his last five games with Boston. In seven seasons with Minnesota and Boston, Alcalá has gone 9-13 with a 4.24 ERA in 185 games (all relief)."
The Cardinals followed up by officially announcing the move.
"We have claimed RHP Jorge Alcalá off of waivers from the Red Sox," the Cardinals announced.
Alcalá began his big league career back in 2019 as a member of the Minnesota Twins. The righty spent the first six full seasons of his career with the Twins. He spent time with the Twins this season as well, but also with the Red Sox. Overall, Alcalá has appeared in 185 total big league games throughout his career and has a 4.24 ERA to show for it to go along with a 211-to-77 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 204 innings pitched.
You can never have too much big league veteran bullpen depth. This is especially the case after the Cardinals traded Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton.
