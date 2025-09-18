Cardinals Legend Accomplished Historic Feat On This Day In 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals are a franchise rich in history in tradition. While they have struggled over the last three years and likely will miss the postseason yet again in 2025, that doesn't take away from all of their accomplishments over their long history. Even in the most trying of times, there have been some incredible moments for those who wear the birds on the bat across their jerseys.
Two years ago on this date, franchise legend Adam Wainwright took the mound one last time, facing off against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals were out of contention, but he had a chance to make some history.
He did just that, winning his 200th career game and forever etching his name in Cardinals and Major League Baseball history. Ben Goldberg of Redbird Rants looked back on that historic moment and what it meant to the city of St. Louis and Cardinals franchise.
Cardinals' Icon Made History On This Date In 2023
"Two years ago today, Adam Wainwright twirled seven strong innings of four-hit ball to secure a win against the Milwaukee Brewers. He also twirled himself into baseball history, winning for the 200th time in the process. It was also the last time we saw him on the mound at Busch Stadium," Goldberg wrote.
"200 wins isn’t baseball’s most important milestone, nor is it anywhere near its most exclusive. But for Cardinals fans, this game just meant more. Wainwright had been Our Guy since we watched him close out the 2006 World Series, and he’d been an incredible ambassador for the team."
2023, much like 2025, was a forgettable season for the Cardinals. They went 71-91 and recorded their first losing season since 2007. Wainwright himself struggled immensely, pitching through a shoulder injury and going 5-11 with a 7.40 ERA in 21 starts.
However, he managed to string two wins together to close out his season and gave Cardinals fans a night to remember the last time he took the mound at Busch Stadium. He looked his old self and had just enough left in the tank to reach 200 wins.
It was the highlight of what had been a very difficult season for Cardinals fans to stomach. Wainwright delivered one last time and set the stage for a final weekend in which his career was celebrated.
He delivered many memorable moments in St. Louis, but this marked the perfect way for him to ride off into the sunset after a legendary career.
